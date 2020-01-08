Jay Barth Sells 6,836 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 6,836 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $63,438.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Barth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15.

FOLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

