Jay H. Shah Acquires 7,300 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 441,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

