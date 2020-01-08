Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,456. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

