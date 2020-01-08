Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $291.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $204.18 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

