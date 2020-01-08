JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.47

Media coverage about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a daily sentiment score of -2.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $249,832 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

