Jetcoin (JET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,502.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $49,316.00 and approximately $24,502.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

