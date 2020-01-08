John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Laing Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

LON:JLG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 376.60 ($4.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 373.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. John Laing Group has a one year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

