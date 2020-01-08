Joule One Day Volume Hits $35,330.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Joule has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Joule coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $35,330.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

