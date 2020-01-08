JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Underweight

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ABN Amro downgraded shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get PROXIMUS/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. PROXIMUS/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.