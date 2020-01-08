Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.86 ($5.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.99. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

