Karbo Price Reaches $0.0474 on Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $386,672.00 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00709166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003628 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,149,482 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

