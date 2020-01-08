Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/4/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/3/2020 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/23/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,180. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

