Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Get Keller Group alerts:

KLR traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 785 ($10.33). 53,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 625.32. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 788 ($10.37). The stock has a market cap of $559.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Venu Raju bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.