Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 20,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at $24,259,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

