KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.