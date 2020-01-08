Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,526.67 ($20.08).

A number of research firms have commented on KWS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,468.10 ($19.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $957.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,425.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,433.45.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

