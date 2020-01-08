KickToken (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,917.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, BitMart, Bilaxy and KuCoin. KickToken has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $16,917.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 328,348,260,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,093,725,903 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bilaxy, HitBTC, KuCoin, Mercatox, Dcoin, ABCC, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, Coinsbit, CoinBene, Livecoin, TOKOK, OOOBTC, YoBit, COSS, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

