Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Dover Motorsports (OTCMKTS:DVD) Critical Comparison

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dover Motorsports and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $47.02 million 1.44 $6.89 million N/A N/A Kidoz $110,000.00 263.44 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 14.52% 6.11% 4.74% Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Kidoz on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

