Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,228 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 295,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 434,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,878. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

