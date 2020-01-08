Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $108.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg purchased 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,039.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 329,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,384,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

