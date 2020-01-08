Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGX. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €0.74 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.06 ($71.00). 91,945 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.31. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

