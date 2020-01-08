Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,659.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $9,659.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007476 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

