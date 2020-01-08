Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 897,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

