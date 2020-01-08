Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

