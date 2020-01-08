Komodo Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.32 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00006821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00380819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00108506 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,793,436 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

