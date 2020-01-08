Krios Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Krios has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $90,162.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Krios has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,254,029 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

