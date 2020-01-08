Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4,850.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.