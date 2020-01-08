KuCoin Shares 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.80 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00012978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $85.57 million and $9.80 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

