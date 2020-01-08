L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.