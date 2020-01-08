Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 77.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,023. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

