Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LPTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 18,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,075. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

