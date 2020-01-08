Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares in the company, valued at $29,501,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

