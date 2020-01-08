Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.00

Media stories about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.