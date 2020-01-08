Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 858,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

