Liberum Capital Raises Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AFX opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,144.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 887.47. Alpha FX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,280 ($16.84).

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

