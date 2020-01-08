Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$39.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$1.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.24. 385,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.96.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.