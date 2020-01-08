Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 32,645 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40.

On Friday, December 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $23,313,665.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $25,151,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $5,752,467.03.

On Monday, November 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $12,855,796.80.

On Thursday, November 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96.

On Monday, November 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 100 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $11,407.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

