Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

