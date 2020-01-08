Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.73% of Lincoln National worth $85,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. 89,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

