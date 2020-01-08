Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €189.39 ($220.22).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ETR:LIN opened at €185.30 ($215.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde has a 52-week low of €134.80 ($156.74) and a 52-week high of €192.85 ($224.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €178.58.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

