Linkey (LKY) Price Hits $0.0376

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Linkey has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linkey has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Linkey token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linkey alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00569390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009984 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Linkey

Linkey is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.