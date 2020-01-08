LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Volume Tops $146,945.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $146,945.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,425,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,071,153 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

