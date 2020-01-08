LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Capitalization Hits $4,116.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $4,116.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,726.25 or 2.17290799 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022530 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

