Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.67

News coverage about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Lockheed Martin's analysis:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.01. 808,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $267.81 and a 52-week high of $417.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

