LockTrip (LOC) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005609 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.98 million and $35,957.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008609 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002797 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.