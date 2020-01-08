Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

