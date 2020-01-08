LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.56.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 41.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

