Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52,522.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $52,522.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,034.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.01729405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.02926991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00558588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00715824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00061123 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012460 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,122,805 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.