Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,225,782 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bitbns, DDEX, Binance, Fatbtc, Hotbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Upbit, CoinExchange, Poloniex, DragonEX, Tidex, Allbit, DEx.top, Bittrex and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.