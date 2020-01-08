Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron’s stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

